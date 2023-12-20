Liquid | Neste is planning billion investments in Porvoo – “It would give the opportunity to give up oil”

Neste is planning investments of up to 2.5 billion euros in renewable fuels and recycling chemicals in the Porvoo refinery area. According to CEO Matti Lehmus, the first steps have already been taken.

Liquid CEO Matti Lehmus according to the company's investment plan of around 2.5 billion euros announced on Wednesday, most of it will not be realized until the end of this decade and the beginning of the 2030s.

“The change is gradual and it requires several individual investment decisions along the way,” says Lehmus.

Neste said on Wednesday that it will gradually give up refining crude oil completely, and plans to build a large amount of new production capacity for renewable fuels and chemicals in the Porvoo refinery area over the next ten years.

Already last summer, Neste announced the first steps of the plan when it decided to build a new liquefied waste plastic processing facility, which should be completed in 2025. The facility, which will cost approximately EUR 111 million and will be completed in a year and a half, will be able to process 150,000 tons of liquefied waste plastic per year.

“So the first steps have already been taken,” says Lehmus.

Liquefied waste plastic is made from consumer plastics that are otherwise difficult to recycle. Waste plastic can be made into a raw material suitable for the plastics industry, which replaces fossil raw materials.

Largest however, the investments are related to the production of renewable fuels. Neste is just starting the expansion of the Singapore refinery, which will increase the company's renewable fuel production capacity to 4.5 million tons per year.

An expansion is under construction in Rotterdam, which will increase the production capacity by another 1.3 million tons by 2026.

The current refinery capacity mainly produces renewable diesel. In addition to diesel, the new units are capable of producing large quantities of renewable aviation fuel. It is believed that passenger cars, at least in Europe and the United States, will be electrified quite quickly, but airplanes will run on fuel liquids for a long time to come.

Neste plans to increase the Porvoo refinery's production of renewable fuels and recycling chemicals to three million tons before long.

“It would gradually allow us to give up oil. But the exact schedule depends, as we state in the announcement, on the development of the market and legislation,” says Lehmus.

So far, petroleum products have become the largest part of the company's turnover. For the past couple of years, oil products have also brought a large part of Neste's profit.

Liquid has often had to state in connection with announcing results that the raw materials for renewable fuels have become more expensive. The prices of starch and waste fats have risen as demand has increased, which has weakened the profitability of production.

Are there enough raw materials for such a large increase in production?

“Part of this report and this whole concept has been that we have specifically applied for a change program where, on the raw material side, we would have the ability to use a wide range of raw materials, various wastes, residues and also challenging qualities,” says Lehmus.

The availability of raw materials is thus ensured. The company has invested a lot in research into the processing of dirty and low-quality residues and waste fats.

In the process the company is constantly investigating the use of new raw materials. For example, what could they be?

“For example, we are investigating the use of new vegetable oils. They refer to such oil plants, the production of which does not have an indirect effect on land use. It can mean completely new species that are cultivated, for example, between the actual harvest,” says Lehmus.

Although in Western countries there is a lot of talk about reducing the use of fossil fuels, development in the world has so far gone in the other direction. Is there certainly a demand for renewable fuels?

“Of course, we have analyzed not only the technical and commercial capabilities, but also how we anticipate the demand to develop. The EU has clear goals until 2040. So we see that the level of ambition is very high in this domestic market. The transition to lower-carbon fuels is happening,” says Lehmus.

According to Lehmus, renewable aviation fuels are also of interest worldwide.

