Liquid | Neste aims for annual savings of 50 million euros – about 400 jobs are at risk

Neste is renewing its organization. The reform aims to achieve annual savings of around 50 million euros.

Liquid will launch an organizational reform, as a result of which around 400 jobs will disappear, the company says in its press release.

The purpose of the reform is to simplify the company’s organizational structure and operating model. The reforms are aimed at clarifying responsibilities and making decision-making more efficient.

As a result of the reform, Renewable Aviation, Renewable Road Transportation and Renewable Polymers and Chemicals will be combined into a business unit called Renewable Products.

The reform is estimated to bring annual savings of around 50 million euros.

Neste said in June that it aims to create more than EUR 350 million in value by the end of 2026 with its Neste Excellence program. The organizational reform published now is directly related to this program.

Liquid says that during the reform, he will cooperate closely with his personnel and personnel representatives. Processes and schedules vary in different countries and in different functions.

“This change process affects our personnel and because of that the decision has not been easy, but it has been necessary. We offer support to our employees who are affected by this process”, says the CEO Matti Lehmus in the bulletin.

