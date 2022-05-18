SENT TO BRUSSELS. Energy saving, diversification of supplies and acceleration on renewables. These are the three pillars of the “RePowerEU” plan adopted yesterday by the European Commission to cut Russian gas imports by two thirds by the end of the year, with the aim of completely eliminating it “between 2026 and 2027”. An enormous effort that will cost more than two hundred billion euros, as long as there is no sudden stop in flows, which is much more expensive. In that case, emergency plans would be triggered, the outlines of which were prepared precisely in the package presented yesterday.

This is a scenario that we want to avoid at all costs, but which cannot be excluded, especially in light of the tensions linked to the new payment system in rubles. Brussels continues to say that it cannot be done: yesterday the vice-president of the Commission, Frans Timmermans, repeated it very clearly, while his colleague Paolo Gentiloni tried to deflect the question. The point is that the main energy companies – including Eni – are moving forward, with the support of their respective governments. For the Commission, the opening of the second account in rubles constitutes a violation of the sanctions, but the governments (which have the responsibility to enforce them) contest in Brussels the absence of a clear legal opinion to support this thesis. A ping pong match entirely within the EU that currently has only one winner: the Kremlin.

On the acceleration front towards renewables, the Commission has developed a strategy for solar which aims to double the photovoltaic capacity by 2025, bringing it to 320 Gw, and then rise to 600 Gw by 2030. To get there, the ‘The EU intends to make mandatory the installation of panels on the roofs of all public and commercial buildings that have an area of ​​more than 250 square meters by 2027 (by 2026 for those of new construction). For new residential buildings, the obligation will come into effect by 2029. There will also be interventions to make it easier to authorize renewables and associated infrastructures: “We want to ensure that they are reduced to just one year,” announced Ursula von der Leyen. The goal is in fact to bring the share of renewables in European energy needs to 45% by 2030 (the previous target was 40%).

There are also new binding targets for energy efficiency: the cut required by 2030 will go from 9 to 13%. Behaviors will then be “encouraged” to reduce the consumption of gas and oil by 5%, including the reduction of temperatures in buildings in the winter and the increase of minimum temperatures in the summer, but also the replacement of gas boilers with heat pumps.

In terms of supply diversification, the EU has finalized the project to create a platform for the joint purchase of gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hydrogen (albeit on a voluntary basis). Alongside this, a diplomatic strategy has been defined to intensify the contacts with potential suppliers: Canada and the United States for LNG, but also Algeria, some countries of Sub-Saharan Africa, those of the Gulf, Azerbaijan, Egypt and Israel. Not only that, the EU is aiming for closer coordination with other buyers: China, Korea and Japan are mentioned in the documents.

As mentioned, the Commission has also prepared contingency plans in case gas supplies from Russia suddenly stop. Faced with such a scenario, Brussels would activate a solidarity mechanism, with agreed rationing and a reduction in demand from the least affected countries to the benefit of those most in difficulty. In this context – the Commission suggests – the introduction of a cap on the price of gas could also be considered, to contain costs that otherwise would skyrocket. However, these measures should be temporary, designed to avoid the “escape” of alternative suppliers and limited to the emergency phase. This is not exactly what Italy was asking, given that Mario Draghi’s government has been insisting for months now on a ceiling on the price of gas to be introduced immediately, in order to deal with the current situation.

But the chapter dedicated to expensive bills does not offer revolutionary tools. There is the green light for controlled prices for consumers and subsidies, perhaps using the extra-profits of energy companies. The EU executive has embraced the theses of Acer, the Agency for Cooperation between National Energy Regulators, which advises against structural interventions on the energy markets and in particular on the electricity market.