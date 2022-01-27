Home page world

Coconuts that were to be sent to Europe with liquid cocaine can be seen in this picture provided by prosecutors. © colprensa/dpa

The 20,000 coconuts were destined for Europe. However, they did not contain coconut water.

Cartagena de Indias – Anti-drug investigators have discovered an unusual cargo in Colombia: They found liquid cocaine in around 20,000 coconuts that were to be sent to Europe. This emerged from a statement by the public prosecutor of the South American country.

Accordingly, the 19,780 coconuts intended for export were in a container with 504 canvas sacks, which was to leave the port of Cartagena for Genoa (Italy). Upon inspection, it turned out that the coconut water had been swapped for liquid cocaine. A laboratory should determine the exact amount.

Colombia is the most important country of origin for cocaine, ahead of Peru and Bolivia, where the coca plant is also cultivated. Neither the peace agreement with the FARC guerrilla, which financed itself with drug trafficking, nor the Corona crisis have been able to change anything. A large part is smuggled into the USA. dpa