It may not have been his intention, but thanks in part to Russian President Putin, the United States may become the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas this year. Major investments on the east coast are underway, according to researchers at the Energy Information Administration (EIA) ensure that Australia and Qatar are overtaken by the US.

“The rise of the United States has gone very quickly,” says gas expert René Peters of TNO. “In the past, Qatar and Australia were always arguing over who was the largest producer of liquefied natural gas. In ten years, America has gone from importer to the largest producer in the world.”

The liquid gas, called LNG, is on the rise and that has everything to do with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Gas has already played a crucial role for countries such as Japan, South Korea and China: in Asia the supply is mainly via ships, in Europe the gas market with all its pipelines is much more regional.

Lng consumption doubles

Now that the relationship with gas producer Russia is below freezing, the global LNG market is more in the crosshairs of many European countries.

Just look at the plans of the Netherlands. The cabinet announced almost two weeks ago that it plans to stop importing Siberian gas by the end of this year in response to the invasion of Ukraine. LNG must also ensure that the Netherlands will not be left out in the cold if Groningen production becomes negligible from next year.

The result is that the consumption of LNG – until recently about 12 billion cubic meters – will double this year in the Netherlands. How can we manage that increase so quickly? By expanding the so-called Gate terminal in the port of Rotterdam to a capacity of 20 billion cubic meters. In addition, state-owned Gasunie has chartered a floating platform in Eemshaven in Groningen that will process 4 billion cubic meters over the next five years.

There are similar initiatives in other countries. For example, Germany wants to quickly build its first LNG terminal in northern Brunsbüttel. Italy to source more gas from Egypt. But what does this extra demand for LNG mean for the price?

Surprisingly, this is currently lower than the prices for gas entering Europe via the usual pipelines. And that gas didn’t have to be cooled to -162 degrees first.

According to energy expert Hans van Cleef of ABN Amro, the price of European gas, which passes through the central trading point TTF, generally increases with LNG. “TTF is usually a bit cheaper then, but now you are indeed seeing the opposite. That has actually been the case since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”





Fully fueled

According to Van Cleef, Lng has also fallen in price because processing capacity in Europe is limited. Countries such as the United Kingdom and Spain can import a lot of LNG, but the transit options by pipeline to other countries are limited. And in many places the LNG terminals are at their max.

“Another important factor is that China is currently using less gas, because parts of the country are still in lockdown due to corona,” says Van Cleef. “The country has been completely refueled until August last year. Because China now uses less itself, it is able to resell previously contracted gas to Europe.”

According to Van Cleef and Peters, this does not mean that the transition from Russian gas to LNG will be easier than expected. The fact that the price is falling now says nothing about the possibility of high prices or shortages in the future.

“Europe wants to import an extra 50 billion cubic meters of LNG to partly compensate for the Russian gas import of 150 billion”, calculates Peters of TNO. “That 50 billion is more than 10 percent of the global LNG market, which grows about 5 percent every year. That is therefore a substantial part, which you cannot simply add to production and transport capacity in a year. If China’s consumption returns to normal levels, that gas will simply return to Asia.”

Twenty-year contracts

If Europe wants to ensure that enough LNG tankers come this way, it will cost a lot of money, according to Peters. “To be able to attract liquefied gas for the long term now, you have to pay a premium price and be prepared to conclude contracts for twenty years.” That is a break with the past, because LNG was mainly traded on the so-called spot market – for the short term.

But that choice does have consequences, especially for the climate. The gas from America in particular causes a lot of extra emissions. “At the fracking [het kraken van gesteente om schaliegas vrij te maken] methane is released, cooling the gas costs energy and during transport you lose an average of 1 percent,” says Peters.

Many LNG tankers use the gas that evaporates from the tanks for their engines. For longer transport, for example from Australia, this can be up to 2 percent of the freight. “In any case, LNG is much more harmful to the climate than the gas we obtained from Groningen and can now still be extracted from the North Sea,” says Peters.

According to Van Cleef of ABN Amro, criticism of shale gas production in the United States is increasing. “There is criticism from environmental organizations because of the burden on the environment, but many people also complain about the high gas price. It has not been this high since 2008, partly as a result of low stocks. And that in turn has to do with rising exports. The price of gasoline is important to politicians in the US, and the same is true for the price of gas.”