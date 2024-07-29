Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 07/29/2024 – 10:27

In a marketing campaign for Lipstick Day, celebrated this Monday, July 29, cosmetics company Eudora launched a new collection of the product with three customizable case options. To promote the line, an advertising video was also produced with actress Camila Queiroz.

“With the makeup market booming, consumers are more demanding, carefully analyzing all aspects before purchasing a product,” says Marcela De Masi, Executive Director of Branding and Communications at Grupo Boticário.

According to the executive, research was conducted to show how consumers consider color and packaging options alongside product quality. “At the same time, we are living in a time where we are constantly bombarded by advertising (…) This has led to an increase in impulse purchases, fueled by the constant search to always be up to date and have the newest and most viral products on hand.”

De Masi also highlights that the lip category is the most representative of Eudora, and that is why it is where the brand invests most in advertising and innovation.

The advertising campaign

The commercial shows actress Camila Queiroz climbing a spiral staircase while the walls take on different colors and textures. Watch:

“We looked for a metaphor that would convey the idea of ​​possibilities. To do this, we drew a parallel between the rotation of lipstick and the movement of a spiral staircase,” explains Ariane Polvani, creative director at WKSP, the agency responsible for the video.

The Amulips line has eight color options (Determined Brown, Courage Red, Fearless Orange, Attitude Wine, Authentic Pink, Confident Brown, Incomparable Mauve and Enveloping Red), two finishes (matte and semi-matte) and three cases (Glamour Pink, Chic Black and Sophisticated Gold).