The former coach of the national team Marcello Lippi spoke today on the frequencies of Radio Kiss Kiss Naples making some statements: “Tomorrow in Verona Napoli will give more, a team that has character and will do everything to stay at the top of the table. Coaches must feel trust especially if they start a new path, there are those who adapt sooner and those later especially when getting to know a new group. Spalletti’s choice was the best after Mancini. A winning man, the best for the FIGC to achieve what he must achieve. Conte at Napoli? Antonio could coach any team in the world due to his skills. The boys of Berlin 2006? I recently saw all my guys from the world championship again in Coverciano. Scudetto? I think it’s Juventus’ year.”