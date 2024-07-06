Liporace, 13 folders of “suspicious” expense reimbursements set on fire emerge

The computer containing the true accounting of the Parmalat bankruptcy, destroyed by hammer blows, remains the symbolic image, but it is now overtaken by the bonfire of the Fabbro brothers’ bribes“an operation carried out in December 2022 with the incineration and disposal of 13 folders of accounting documentation on expense reimbursements, where, as confirmed by the interrogation of William Fabbro, bribes and corrupt benefits were hidden”. The Milanese edition of Corriere reports it.



A real shame, since the arrest of the Carabinieri general Oreste Liporace is linked precisely to the brothers Massimiliano and William Fabbro, who until 2022 headed a group with a turnover of 130 million euros in the restaurant sector.

Thanks to benefits to the general such as 22,000 euros in false rents or 11,500 euros in Louis Vuitton bags and stadium tickets, the Fabbros confessed to having obtained the 695,000 euro contract in 2019 for the cleaning of the Non-Commissioned Officers’ School of the Carabinieri in Velletri, “rigged” with the help of the Lazio entrepreneur Ennio De Vellis, monopolist of the removals of police and secret services, also arrested.

It is on these two axes – Fabbro and De Vellis – that the investigation is trying to advance. The search of the house of a secret service agent (not yet under investigation) iA report at AISI indicates that there is some idea about the 165,000 euros paid by the Fabbros to De Vellis as an intermediation to enter the world of secret service contracts coordinated by the DIS of the Presidency of the Council: goal achieved with two invitations to tenders, the second of which won for 15 million euros in 2020.

The alleged traffic in illicit influences and the amount of the over 200,000 euros paid by the Fabbro brothers to the entrepreneur Angelo Guarracino push ROS and GdF to examine this other influence peddling: “He asked me for a sort of collaboration, so that – one of the Fabbros told the PM – I could obtain contracts for which he did not have the requisites and then subcontract a part to he.

One day Guarracino told me that in the Vatican a fellow countryman of his, a certain Gennaro Esposito, known as Rino, was the personal secretary of Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmeriothe one who entrusted various renovation works. In particular, there was a renovation work at stake on the churches of the Diocese of Camerino for 30 million”.

“Guarracino – he continues – told me that he could let me enter this world, but first I had to make a donation to a foundation headed by Coccopalmerio, which actually dealt with charitable works, and then I had to pay him (Guarracino, ed.), which I did by paying him two invoices for 60 thousand euros. For the contact I had with Father Alfonso De Ruvo for a contract of 3 million, Guarracino also asked me for a sum here, and I gave him 180 thousand euros. It was certainly not a boast by Guarracino, I am sure of it”, but in 2022, “while we were on the home stretch, I was arrested for corruption in Milan”.

The line of investigation on De Vellis led to the corruption investigation of the former PD deputy and undersecretary at the Ministry of the Interior, Gianpiero Bocci, for the hypothesis that 12,000 euros invoiced to him in 2019 as consultancy by a De Vellis company were connected to the assignment to De Vellis in 2017 of a 63,000 euro contract from the Ministry of the Interior for porterage services: “A consultancy in 2019 from a private citizen to a company that Bocci only today learns had obtained a contract from the ministry in 2017 that he never dealt with”, replies the former prosecutor Alessandro Cannavale, the politician’s lawyer, sentenced three days ago in Perugia in the first instance to 2 years and 7 months for criminal association regarding rigged competitions in the health sector.