Lipoprotein (a), A type of hereditary cholesterol intervenes in pro -inflammatory and protrombotic eprocese“, in addition to increasing” the risk of suffering an acute myocardial infarction or ischemic vascular accident, “according to the president of the Association of Preventive Cardiology of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (Sec), The doctor María Rosa Fernández Olmo.

On the occasion of the Lipoprotein Day (A), commemorated on March 24, the president of the Association of Preventive Cardiology of the SEC remembers that “one in five people“They have this type of cholesterol raised, considering an increase in cardiovascular risk when the levels are above 50 mg/dl.

There are two main types: High density lipoproteins, also known as HDL cholesterol; and Low intensity lipoproteinswhich are known as LDL cholesterol.

In this sense, Dr. María Rosa Fernández Olmo ensures that lipoprotein (a) It does not respond to the typical LDL cholesterol reduction strategies, such as diet, physical exercise or medication to reduce lipids.

As a consequence, the treatment options to reduce it are limited, although there are some clinical trials in progress, as required from the organization. “As there are no options to act directly on lipoprotein (a) the objective is to control the rest of cardiovascular risk factors and keep them at bay“They detail.

In addition to lowering cholesterol levels, from the SEC advise to follow a balanced diet, do physical exercise of moderate intensity on a regular basis, avoid obesity and overweight, Nor smoking, and control blood pressure and blood glucose levels.

Precisely, the SEC Preventive Cardiology Association states that lipoprotein (a) is not routinely measured in analytics and, nevertheless, it is recommended to do so “Because a person can have normal total cholesterol levels and still have lipoprotein (a) high“

In addition, in case a person Have lipoprotein (A) high, you must communicate it to your relatives (brothers, parents, children) so that they can do an analysis and know their situationdue to your hereditary condition.

Thus, at the last meeting of the Association of Preventive Cardiology of the SEC, the determination of lipoprotein (a) of all attendees as a measure of awareness among professionals was carried out. Of the 170 determinations (101 women and 69 men), 89 percent had lipoprotein (a) above 50 mg/dl and 2.9 percent above 90 mg/dl.