The Fund for Assistance to the Reform of Housing and Communal Services allocated 4.58 million rubles to the Lipetsk region to co-finance energy-efficient capital repairs in houses. The application for support was approved at a meeting of the board of the state corporation.

In total, the application includes seven high-rise buildings located in Lipetsk and Yelets. They have already carried out work to improve energy efficiency, including installing automated heating points, as well as repaired facades, roofs, heat, electricity and water supply systems, writes LipetskMedia…

The completed work will allow 731 people not only to improve living conditions, but also to reduce the cost of utility bills.

“Improving the energy efficiency of apartment buildings in the Lipetsk region is constantly in the focus of attention of the authorities. The issues of reducing payments during the heating season are very important today, and we will continue to actively work with homeowners in this direction, ”said the head of the region Igor Artamonov.