Governor Artamonov: nine drones were shot down over Lipetsk

Nine drones were shot down over the industrial zone of Lipetsk, Governor of the Lipetsk Region Igor Artamonov said in his Telegram-channel.

“Today was a difficult and restless night for everyone. The Kyiv regime attempted a massive terrorist attack with drones… Special services are still working at the site of the fallen debris. There are no casualties,” the publication says.

Overnight, Russian air defense forces shot down 36 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). Among them are fifteen drones over the territory of Kursk, nine UAVs over the territory of Lipetsk, four drones each over the territories of Voronezh and Bryansk, and two UAVs over the territories of Oryol and Belgorod regions.