In the Lipetsk region, children’s art schools received new musical instruments. They were purchased within the framework of the Kultura national project. Thus, two accordions, two sets of noise instruments, percussion, a guitar, a xylophone, a metallophone, spoons and a tambourine appeared in the Izmalkovsky district.

The Xylophone according to the national project was received by the children’s art school in Leo Tolstoy. The instrument is necessary for a children’s orchestra of Russian folk instruments and a noise ensemble.

According to the head of the department of culture and tourism of the Lipetsk region Kristina Narolina, who leads Lipetskmedia, the national project “Culture” allows you to update the material and technical base of art schools and, thereby, increases the importance and prestige of educational institutions.

According to the ministry, this year 11 local art schools took part in the national project. In addition to musical instruments, easels, interactive panels, laptops, music stands, microphones, banquets and chairs for musicians, educational and methodological literature appeared in them.

142 million rubles will be spent on the reconstruction and equipping of educational institutions this year. The head of the region, Igor Artamonov, believes that identifying and supporting talented youth, creating conditions for the development of their creative abilities should be a priority in the work of the authorities for many years.

On March 23, it was reported that 2.5 thousand new books worth 1 million rubles were delivered to the library of the village of Petrovskoye in the Lipetsk region. This was done within the framework of the Culture national project.