Liperi | The police were met by a wounded woman on the village road: She had been shot in the leg

A woman was shot in the leg in the yard of a private apartment on Saturday in Liperi, Eastern Finland police informs.

Police investigates an attempted murder in Liperi, North Karelia. A woman was shot in the leg in the yard of a private apartment on Saturday.

The police received a report about the situation in the afternoon. The police patrol met the woman near the center of Liperi, the Eastern Finland police press release says. He had traveled an estimated distance of several kilometers wounded, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Petri Tirronen.

The woman was taken to North Karelia Central Hospital for treatment. According to Tirrosen, his condition is stable.

Inside the private apartment, the police arrested five people. The arrest went peacefully.

The police have started questioning the suspects. Tirronen does not comment on what kind of weapon the woman was shot with or whether the weapon has been found.