john wick 5 is in the works, Lionsgate confirmed, and the company also talked about how the AAA video game from john wick. As part of Lionsgate’s latest earnings presentation, Chairman Joe Drake said the film company has been impressed by the box office results of john wick 4 and wants to keep the momentum going.

The goal is to create a “regular cadence” of releases, including installments of the main series as well as spin-offs. “ballerina is the first spin-off to be released next year. We are in development on three others, including number 5 and a television series called The Continental which will air soon. But you can count on a regular cadence of john wickDrake said.

ballerina is a spin-off that has Ana de Armas as the protagonist playing a murderer. On the other hand, The Continental is a television series that works as a prequel to the movies. Previously, Drake had mentioned that there is “will” and “openness” to do john wick 5. However, we are probably still at a very early stage. Drake said the first step will be to “explore ideas” about whether there is a “credible” way to do a john wick 5.

The original plan was to film john wick 4 and 5 back-to-back, but director Chad Stahelski said he just didn’t have the creativity to make another movie alongside the fourth installment. Regarding the video game john wickDrake said Lionsgate “continues to have those conversations.” He added that there is “a lot of enthusiasm” around the idea of ​​making a video game about john wick. In November, Lionsgate stated that they believe “there is a great AAA game that can be created from john wick” and that the company has received proposals in this regard. Mike Bithell threw a game of john wick in 2020 called john wick hex. It was a strategy game and a prequel in terms of its story within the universe of john wick. the character of john wick has appeared in Fortnite and payday 2. In 2017 a virtual reality game called John Wick Chronicles.

