Lions | The Young Lions immersed Russia in a clear reading, then began the medal hum: “Today we showed how good we are”

Finland the men’s under-20 national hockey team Young Lions won the World Championship bronze medal match with Russia in a 4-1 match in Edmonton, Canada.

Finland settled the game in the final round when Mikko Petman directed Eemil Estonia shot at the beginning of the 2-1 lead batch. Anton Lundell and Juuso Pärssinen hit yet at the end.

Lundell was already responsible for Finland’s equalization in the second installment.

“Unfortunately we didn’t make it to the finals, but today we showed how good we are and brought home the bronze medals,” said Finnish Captain Anton Lundell to the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation. In an interview with SVT.

Finland defeated Sweden in the semi-finals, but lost to the USA in the semi-finals.

To Finland The youth World Cup bronze is a rare medal, as the previous one came in 2006. Finland lost its previous bronze matches in 2012 and 2020.

In the Edmonton Games, Finland won its seventh bronze overall. Finland has five world championships and four World Championship silver.

The Young Lions defeated the Russian team, which participated in the men’s EHT tournament in Helsinki in November and beat the Finnish A-national team 6–2 there.

In the World Championship bronze medal match played in Edmonton Igor Larionovin the protective guides led Finland after the opening batch, but did not withstand the avalanche of the last two batches in Finland.