No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lions | The Young Lions immersed Russia in a clear reading, then began the medal hum: “Today we showed how good we are”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 6, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Finland the men’s under-20 national hockey team Young Lions won the World Championship bronze medal match with Russia in a 4-1 match in Edmonton, Canada.

Finland settled the game in the final round when Mikko Petman directed Eemil Estonia shot at the beginning of the 2-1 lead batch. Anton Lundell and Juuso Pärssinen hit yet at the end.

Lundell was already responsible for Finland’s equalization in the second installment.

“Unfortunately we didn’t make it to the finals, but today we showed how good we are and brought home the bronze medals,” said Finnish Captain Anton Lundell to the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation. In an interview with SVT.

Finland defeated Sweden in the semi-finals, but lost to the USA in the semi-finals.

To Finland The youth World Cup bronze is a rare medal, as the previous one came in 2006. Finland lost its previous bronze matches in 2012 and 2020.

In the Edmonton Games, Finland won its seventh bronze overall. Finland has five world championships and four World Championship silver.

The Young Lions defeated the Russian team, which participated in the men’s EHT tournament in Helsinki in November and beat the Finnish A-national team 6–2 there.

In the World Championship bronze medal match played in Edmonton Igor Larionovin the protective guides led Finland after the opening batch, but did not withstand the avalanche of the last two batches in Finland.

Ville Heinola carried the puck when Danil Bashkirov was harassed.­Picture: Codie Mclachlan / AFP

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's book published, wrote- Charismatic leadership in Congress is over, this advice given to PM Modi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.