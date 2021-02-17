Little more two-year-old Sporting Portugal the oldest lived institutional crisis in its history. The most important players of the club confronted the board and threatened the institution with unilateral rescissions of their contracts after the team’s fans stormed a training session for poor sports results. Among them were Bruno Fernandes, Rui Patricio, Willian Carvalho, Bas Dost and Gelson Martins, among others. Although the contracts were not finally canceled, all the heavyweights of the team left Sporting in the following season and a half leaving good money in the club’s coffers.

With that money raised in the last two years (50 million for Bruno fernandes and 25 of Willian Carvalho, for example), the club took the idea of ​​renovating from top to bottom and started the house with the foundations: signed in summer to a coach for 10 million euros (the third most expensive in history) to which to grant full powers. The choice of this one, yes, was risky. The young man Ruben Amorim (35 years old) had only trained 13 matches in the First Division against Sporting Braga, although yes, in his half season in the elite he won the Portuguese League Cup.

The template I also know renewed full. Some are old LaLiga acquaintances, such as Adán, Porro, Antunes or Feddal, and others were almost unknown talents of Portuguese football (none played for Benfica or Porto) for whom the lions they spent a good amount of money. Examples of this are Gonçalves (6.5 million) and Paulinho (16 million).

With the new team armed, Amorim It has built an almost perfect machine. It is the only club in the major European leagues that does not know defeat (16 wins and three draws) and he is also the least beaten, having conceded only ten goals in the domestic competition. Liga NOS already has it almost in the pot (it takes ten points to Porto, second) and it has already conquered the League Cup, the first title of the new course in Portugal. The crisis is behind us. Now the lions they roar.