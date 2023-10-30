Lions | Jukka Jalonen, who will leave the national team next spring, is already looking for a new job

There are interesting debutants in the ranks of the lions.

The lions stepping down as head coach after this season Jukka Jalonen relies on SM league players in the first EHT tournament of the season.

In Tampere 9.–12. no less than 18 league players will be seen in the composition of the Lions in the tournament played in November.

According to Jalonen, it was now the best time to get all the experimenters capable of nailing to the test. The first EHT tournament of the season is the only tournament during which no games are played in the SM league.

“The same players could have been in the December or February EHT tournaments. We wanted to make sure that we don’t have to take a lot of players from the league all the time for these tournaments, because the league plays a lot of games in December and February,” Jalonen explained the change.

The December calendar is challenging for the league clubs anyway, as the World Youth Championship, which starts on Boxing Day, taxes some clubs.

In February, when the Swedish EHT tournament is played, the playoff places in the SM league will start to be decided.

Jalonen wanted to make sure that the league players who earned a spot in Leijon get to play in the national team at least in the first tournament of the season.

“If it happened that in February we had a lot of league players waiting for us, there would be no way we could take all the players with us then. We now have to distribute the players a little differently than in previous years,” Jalonen said.

“There may be more players from other parts of Europe in the next tournaments. Time will tell. We want to get all the players involved in a reasonable way, and in a way not punish the league clubs too much because someone has been successful and the boys have played well.”

In the past In recent years, league clubs have been bothered by the fact that the national team has “taken” important key players to EHT tournaments in the midst of a hectic league calendar.

Has there been any feedback on this?

“No, but I know what the coaches and players think about it. Although the national team is a matter of honor, it’s not nice to join the national team in February if your own club team is struggling for a place in the playoffs.”

This does not mean that there will be no league players in future EHT tournaments. However, the number of league players may be more moderate compared to the November tournament.

“Then you have to think about which clubs to take players from. We divide the league players into three events of the season.”

Jukka Jalonen's coaching team remains unchanged. The coaching team includes Mikko Manner (right), Ari-Pekka Selin and goalkeeper coach Kari Lehtonen.

The national team is currently undergoing a generational change. Experienced national team players playing in Europe have been left behind.

“Now there are a few younger players and there are a few others who are strongly in the bracket, who may join the next events.”

“Change is happening, but it is not an end in itself. We do not forcefully take young players who are not yet able to play at this level. We want good enough players. You have to earn a place. Youth is not a criterion”, emphasized Jalonen.

Tampere tournament the line-up features six national team debutants. Five of these are league players.

The quintet is made up of HIFK’s goalkeeper Roope Taponendefender of KalPa Jesper Mattilathe winger of the Flies Ville KoivunenHIFK winger Kristian Vesalainen and Jukurie’s winger Niko Huuhtanen.

Niko Huuhtanen made his Leijon debut at the November EHT tournament.

Huuhtanen, 20, who was chosen as the rookie of the year in the SM league last season, is a particularly interesting yellow-faced man in national team circles.

“Huuhtanen is a bright and colorful player. A big, brash and mean player who plays physical, but pure shit. Huuhtanen’s shot is world class. He likes to score goals and shoot a lot. He has a positive selfishness to score goals”, described Jalonen.

Jalose hasn’t had a player of the same style in their EHT teams before. Hailing from Helsinki, Huuhtanen (188 cm/95 kg) is an exceptional combination of scoring ability and physicality.

“There are many more players of that style in North America. In that sense, he is a great addition to our group, the Jukurei and Suomi-kiekko. He brings a slightly different personality to the scene.”

Jalonen at the National Team career is drawing to a close – at least for the time being.

The champion coach will leave the Lions after next spring’s World Cup. Next season Leijonat will move Antti Pennanen to the era.

For Jalonen, 60, his coaching career will continue at the club team level.

“The nets are in the water. You have to do that in this business. Time will tell what will come out of it”, announced Jalonen.

“I probably won’t make any hasty decisions unless something special happens quickly. I believe that the solutions will go into the spring. If it takes longer, then we’ll wait and watch hockey from a slightly different perspective.”

Is there enough choice?

“Maybe not so much. However, I have to think that if I’m going to coach somewhere, I have to get kicks from that job. The motivation has to be right from the start.”

“It can come from different things. Not only because he is in a top club in the top league or that he is paid well. Those are not the only things that make you happy,” Jalonen underlined.