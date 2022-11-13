Lions beat Bears



Amon-Ra St. Brown wins NFL fraternal duel



Amon-Ra St. Brown tries to assert himself against the Browns defense.

Chicago Amon-Ra St. Brown narrowly won the duel with his older brother Equanimeous in the NFL. In the encounter between the two German-Americans, the youngest of the three St. Brown brothers celebrated a 31:30 win over the Chicago Bears with the Detroit Lions.







Amon-Ra St. Brown (23) caught ten of eleven passes for 119 yards, no other Lions receiver was able to gain more space on Sunday. Equanimeous (26) ran for nine yards with the ball, both without touchdowns. Detroit overtook Chicago (3:7) with 3:6 victories in the NFC North.

The Buffalo Bills lost dramatically to the Minnesota Vikings 30-33 in overtime. Bills quarterback Josh Allen lost possession in the final minute in his own end zone, resulting in a Vikings touchdown to put the visitors 30:27 ahead. Buffalo forced overtime with a field goal, but lost out.

The Bills are at 6:3 and are only second in the AFC East, the Vikings (8:1) are in the lead in the NFC North. The Kansas City Chiefs around star quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured first place in the AFC West by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27:17.

