Veterinarians said the lions and tigers at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington are improving after they all contracted the coronavirus last week.

The zoo’s chief veterinarian, Donald Nefer, said on Friday that lions and tigers may have contracted Covid-19 from a zookeeper who had the disease without showing symptoms and then transmitted to a large number of them.

Nefer added that the zoo noticed that the lions and tigers were sick because the lions and tigers were moving with difficulty and not eating well, according to Reuters.

“I think until last Thursday we only had one animal with a lack of appetite,” said the zoo’s chief veterinarian. “But it wasn’t something that prompted intervention.”

After testing the lions and tigers and giving them different treatments for symptoms of the virus that causes the COVID-19 epidemic, she is now recovering and will be fine soon.