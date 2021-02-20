The (unthinkable) Olympic year presents great challenges for multiple Argentine athletes and teams. There are those for whom reaching the highest Olympic event will be the great achievement of their lives; those who will consider it the first step on the way to new goals and those who go with the fixed idea of ​​getting on a podium. In this last group are two of the most powerful selected that the albiceleste banner can present: Los Leones and Las Leonas of field hockey.

And is not for less. Some will be the defenders of the gold medal won in Rio de Janeiro 2016, while the others will go for their fifth podium after failing to reach it, in the last round, for the first time in 16 years.

For this reason, both groups placed first in the opening weeks of this year thinking of giving medals again to an Argentine delegation whose success always rests largely on this discipline. Without going any further, with five medals, hockey is one of the sports that completes the Olympic podium together with athletics and tennis, only below boxing (24) and sailing (10).

In order to deepen the development, both schools chose the seaside resort of Mar del Plata in February. They stayed, separately, at the luxurious Costa Galana hotel in the Playa Grande area, where an exclusive area was prepared for them so that they would not have to cross with tourists and thus could minimize the risks of contagion of COVID-19.

The men’s team, led by Mariano Ronconi, was there from the last day of January until the 14th of the current month. They divided the work between the gymnasium and the Pan American Hockey Stadium and they worked every day at least in double shifts, there were also triple days.

The Lions, with the necessary precautions against the pandemic. Photo Press CAH

One of the aspects most celebrated by the squad and the coaching staff was the possibility of doing many training sessions with matches, since the group of players was made up of 28 men, including those who are active in Europe. Formal playing practices were one of the main objectives of this concentration.

“We lack international competition, the rhythm of matches that we had. We had scheduled matches and tours with Canada, Belgium, India and everything was suspended due to the coronavirus. But we haven’t played for a year and we have to adapt to that; we have to think that the Olympic Games will begin on July 23 and that the champion must be ready to defend what he achieved on that date, “explained DT Ronconi to the official site of the Hoc Confederation.

Las Leonas, for their part, were from the 2nd to the 16th of this month in Mar del Plata. They also trained in the Sports Park, where in addition to the Pan American Stadium there is the José María Minella stadium, a summer football classic in which the games this time were conspicuous by their absence, and the Malvinas Islands Sports Center, home of Peñarol and Quilmes in basketball.

Los Leones, with the sea in the background. Photo Press CAH

The girls also implemented a rhythm based on double and triple shifts, with high intensity workouts, some crossfit style, gym, aerobics and of course hockey. In their case, they came with more game filming since they had a series of friendlies against India, one of the teams that will participate in the Olympic Games. There were three games, with 2 wins and a draw and several more clashes for the youth team.

The two weeks of pre-season came “like a glove” since the duels against the Indies had been advanced and, in order not to jeopardize the rest of the players, coach Carlos Retegui decided to play the same even if there had only been a couple of training. “It was positive, because although we were not constant, the team felt good and all the girls were able to play,” said the coach of the female team, who is also Director of the National Team.

Despite being the coach of the women’s team, Retegui is a permanent source of consultation for the staff of the men’s team. “To the Lock we make the most of it. He sees things that we sometimes don’t see and tells us where to approach work. But everything is a team effort. We know who he is, what he knows and that is why we ask him and we rely on him. The coaches are Lucas, Matías and I, but he gets in when he thinks he has to get involved, “Ronconi said altruistically.

Carlos Retegui talks with Las Leonas. Photo Press CAH

Now, after returning to Buenos Aires and detecting several cases of COVID in the men’s team (in the women’s team, Delfina Merino had been disabled by testing positive before starting the tour), the teams will continue with the set-up at the facilities of the CeNARD for two weeks and in the first days of March they will travel to the United States to continue with the demanding set-up. In the city of Chula Vista, part of San Diego County in the state of California, the boys will be from March 3 to 21.

There will be 18 players, although the first ten days will also be those who play in Holland and by then have a free date from the local league. It will be one of the key moments to oil both the physical and the technical and tactical part, since then the Pro League matches will begin.

The Lionesses will have the same fate, although they will arrive in California on the 5th and will stay until the 23rd. In their case, after playing for that tournament in Buenos Aires, on May 8 they will go to Europe, where they will again play both official and official matches. friendlies to return on May 26.

“Between Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires and San Diego we will have almost 7 consecutive weeks of training that will give us a better perspective to face the final stretch to Tokyo”, assured Retegui.

There will be, then, very little time for the hockey teams to start thinking big and seek, once again, to leave the Argentine sport at the top.