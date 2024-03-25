According to an announcement on Monday, the new additions are the Detroit Lions around the German-American pass receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Indianapolis Colts, where Marcel Dabo from Reutlingen is under contract, as well as the New York Giants, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had marketing rights in Germany since 2022.