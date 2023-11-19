Pay attention to the approach. A girl who works as a dancer striptease He leaves it to make hamburgers in a seedy joint. She prefers to stink of charred meat than to show off, an outburst of dignity that her abusive boyfriend does not understand. To defend herself from a beating by her guy, she hits him with some frying pans and runs away from her without anyone helping her, while he chases her. She is only given shelter in a Marine recruiting office. The abuser, bullied by a brave soldier/prince, who protects the damsel, retreats. As they see that the girl has arrests and a physical resistance beyond the norm (we have already seen the frying pans that she distributes), they recruit her for the army, where she finds a reason for being and they send her to the Middle East as a spy, to carry out suicide missions to save the free world, like a Ramba.

This delirium, which seems like a parody of The Simpson of a series for Trumpistas with screwed caps, with countless moments of other people’s embarrassment, is the latest series by Taylor Sheridan, who was considered a stylish author since Comanchería and above all, Yellowstone, which I have enjoyed with pleasure without guilt. The thing now is titled Special Ops: Lioness, and shows that the line between nostalgia for cowboys and fascist militarism is much finer than some of us believed. Like those warnings against drugs that we children of the 80s took at face value: you start by taking a hit from a horseman on a ranch in Montana and, before you know it, you’re invading Arab countries with bombs.

Of course it is fiction, and to a large extent, inane entertainment, but it is disturbing to see how little it costs for nostalgia to catch on in vulgar propaganda. No matter how many times we have seen it, it is a phenomenon that never ceases to surprise.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists SIGN UP

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_