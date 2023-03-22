The Argentine National Team returns to action after what was the victory against France in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar that allowed the Albiceleste to add the third star in its history. Now, almost 3 months after the historic conquest, Lionel Scaloni’s team appears before its audience for the first time in what promises to be an absolute party for the entire Argentine public.
In the run-up to the first match against Panama, the coach spoke to the media and began by highlighting the relationship that was generated between the players and the public, to which he maintained that the “They come as heroes and that is a huge joy”. He then stressed the importance of continuing to compete and represent Argentina in the best way by saying: “Now it’s going to cost us more than ever because everyone is going to want to beat us, even more than before.”
“We have three champion teams and they all went down in history”
– Scaloni at a press conference
Regarding the absence of Papu Gómez and Alejandro Garnacho, he made it clear that it is a pity not to be able to count on both on this double FIFA date, especially on the side of the Sevilla player who was part of the world champion squad. While about the Manchester United youth, who was on the pre-list and was called up in other calls but did not make his debut, he said: “Unfortunately, (Garnacho) could not come due to injury, but surely he will be able to be in another call. We have hope in him.”
Given this situation in which there is a huge celebration planned around the match, Scaloni was asked how a match can be prepared around this festive context and his response was in accordance with what the coach represents: “We are going to face this game as we do with everyone. You always have to do your best. The celebration is good, but on the pitch we have to do our job.”
Obviously, since soccer does not stop, he was asked about the start of this new World Cup process that will end in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026 (but which will also include the defense of the Copa América 2024) commented the following: “Those who are world champions have no advantage, there are guys who will grow and play at a high level. Now, the new chapter begins for us. We will compete for everything and we will give everything up for the shirt.” In addition, about what it means to wear the Argentina shirt at an international level, he said: “The objective is to compete in all matches regardless of who the rival is. We have to honor the shirt.”.
Also, and logically, he was asked about what it means to have won the third star in the history of the Argentine National Team: “It’s very emotional to wear all three stars. Let’s hope it doesn’t take so long to get the next one”. A statement that shows that he is not satisfied with what happened in Qatar 2022 and that he is already focused on continuing to compete and achieving things in the Albiceleste.
At the end of the press conference, he confirmed that the entire squad will attend the 2023 Copa Libertadores draw, in which CONMEBOL has planned a great tribute to the team that managed to bring the World Cup back to South American lands.
La Scaloneta is still going, celebrating but with the objectives very clear and thinking of continuing to write golden pages in the history of the Argentine National Team.
