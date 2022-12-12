Argentina and Croatia will face each other for the first semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 tomorrow. Both teams have been raising their level throughout the tournament, especially the albiceleste team. Let’s remember that there is a very recent precedent between the two teams, which was at the 2018 World Cup in Russia when the Croats were victorious 3-0. As usual, the coach Lionel Scaloni had the last contact with the media before the start of the match.
The coach began his conference by saying that “It will be a very difficult match they really play as a team. They have great players. He has a way of playing and he’s not going to change it.” In addition, he assured that they analyzed the game of the European team and stressed that they are studying ways to hurt them and attack them in order to achieve victory. Above all, he highlighted the presence of Luka Modric saying that it is a pleasure to see him on the field of play.
On the other hand, he was consulted by the players who have some discomfort, he stressed that they are all fit to play, including Rodrigo de Paul and Ángel Di María, who are the players who had some physical discomfort. As for the Argentine team’s way of playing, he stressed that “it will be the same” compared to previous matches since the team has been playing very important matches since the defeat against Saudi Arabia in the tournament’s debut.
In addition to the Argentine coach, who participated in the press conference was Nicolás Tagliafico. The Lyon left-back will start tomorrow’s match as Marcos Acuña is suspended for accumulating yellow cards. He remarked that “the feeling is very positive, we are very happy to have met the first objectivewhich was to be among the top four, but now we think about what’s to come.” He also highlighted that “It will be a different match from the previous World Cup” taking into account that the Europeans were left with the 3-0 victory.
The Argentine National Team is preparing to face Croatia with the aim of reaching the most important match in the world of football, which is the final of the FIFA World Cup, which, this time, will be next Sunday, December 18.
