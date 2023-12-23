Dear Santa, it's me, Leo, but Leo Scaloni, huh? Not Leo Messi.
Do you remember that last year I didn't ask you for anything? I had just become world champion, lifting the long-awaited Cup with my country, despite the criticism I suffered from journalism and from many people, who called me “inexperienced young man”, “apprentice” or “Chiqui's whim”.
It's okay, I'm not a spiteful person, and luckily we were able to give everyone enormous joy. But I want to ask you for some things for 2024, if you allow me, in addition to ensuring that my family and my loved ones are as well as possible there in Pujato, my town.
I already know that after Brazil I said something, then I went back and now I generated doubt throughout the country, but we all know that my relationship with “Chiqui” is not good, because he did not fulfill certain things for us and because he forced us to do other things. . It is true that he bet on me and brought me here, giving me the chance that I never imagined, but it is no less true that I do not feel comfortable working in this environment, that is why I am not going to force myself to continue just for the sake of continuing. . Let him understand that if I continue, it is with other leaders.
I put together a team that does not depend exclusively on him and that is great both for Leo himself and for the team, which had not been happening in previous years, of the “Messidependencia”. However, with Messi everything is different, I don't discover anything by saying this, so please give it to me in the last years of his career, so that I don't get injured, not even a slight strain, please.
Do you remember when I crashed my bike in Spain? I gave myself a huge scare. But I want to continue riding my bike, it is one of my passions, I ask you please not to get into an accident, it is my grounding cable and I want to continue enjoying it. I promise you that I'm going to try to take care of myself, huh.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Lionel #Scaloni39s #letter #Santa #Claus #Christmas
Leave a Reply