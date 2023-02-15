After the consecration of the Argentine National Team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the celebrations for the third title obtained in the history of the albiceleste, the main theme that circulated in the halls of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) was the renewal of the contract of the trainer Lionel Scaloni.
The relationship of the 44-year-old coach ended after the completion of the participation of the Albiceleste Selection and the renewal, although it was on track, was not fully confirmed by both parties despite the interest of both. Negotiations began and despite the fact that at no time was the end of the cycle at risk, the signing was long overdue for the world champion coach.
In the last few hours, Gastón Edul, a journalist in charge of covering the Argentine National Team for the TyC Sports channel, assured and confirmed that the world champion coach will continue to lead the team until, at least, the 2026 World Cup together with the whole body coach who was in the World Cup in Qatar.
Lionel Scaloni’s career in the Albiceleste began in 2018 with a friendly against Guatemala that ended in a 3-1 victory. Throughout all these years as a coach, he has led the team in 57 games, of which he won 39, drew 13 and lost only 5, but had an undefeated record of 36 games, only 1 short of the all-time record for Italy. In these he has scored 117 goals for and only received 37 against. In addition, he won 3 titles: Copa América 2021, Finalissima 2022 and the World Cup 2022.
In Argentina there is Scaloneta for a while…
#Lionel #Scaloni #renew #Argentine #team #World #Cup
Leave a Reply