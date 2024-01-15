After the doubts generated after the match that Argentina beat Brazil in the South American Qualifiers, when Lionel Scaloni questioned his continuity, calm came to the surroundings of the Albiceleste team: according to Fabrizio Romano, the coach will remain in charge of the team. position, at least until the end of the Copa América that will be played this year in the United States.
This Monday, Scaloni and Tapia held a meeting in the office of the president of the AFA, located on the Ezeiza Lionel Andrés Messi property. After the meeting, Tapia made a post on Instagram that suggests that everything went as planned: “It was good to see you, Gringo.”To this phrase I add a handshake emoji and the hashtagScaloneta in on mode.
According to what was reported in the media, the talk revolved around the preparation of the Copa América in the United States, which will be held between June 20 and July 14, and in which Argentina will be part of Group A, along with Peru. , Chile and a Concacaf team.
'It is worth remembering that the next FIFA date will be between March 18 and 26. Argentina will travel to China, where they would face the local team and against a European team not yet confirmed. The main drawback is that the powers that Scaloni wants to face already have a full agenda. To name a few cases, France will face Germany, and Brazil will play England and Spain. The Albiceleste rivals are a mystery, although the first names that emerged were those ofCroatia, Türkiye, Czech Republic or Hungary.
