Tuesday, February 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lionel Scaloni will continue as Argentina coach until 2026

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Lionel Scaloni will continue as Argentina coach until 2026


close

lionel scaloni

lionel scaloni

Photo:

Juanjo Martin. efe

lionel scaloni

He led the team to the title at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

lionel scaloni renewed as technical director of the national team Argentinaas confirmed to EFE on Monday by sources from the Association of Argentine Soccer (AFA).

See also  The footballer who could reach FC Barcelona thanks to Laporta's financial levers

“CONFIRMED: There is @lioscaloni for a while. We continue! ??#ScalonetaModoOn #TodosJuntos”, the highest soccer body also expressed through Twitter.

(Luis Díaz could leave Liverpool by exchange: where would he go?)
(Piqué: they filter the reason why he fell out of love with Shakira and that she hates)

Since the Albiceleste won the Qatar World Cup last December, the renewal of the technician was pending, which in addition to the world cupo led the team to win the America Cup 2021 and the Finalissima 2022.

Argentine media assured that what was stopping the signing was the “instrumentation of a reward that returned to Argentina that Cup that it sought for 36 years,” reported Diario Olé.

And he added: “And in the meeting between Scaloni and Tapia in Paris, finally, that point was ironed out that was not easy to resolve for tax purposes.”

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Boluarte declares a state of emergency in areas most affected by protests Lima

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Lionel #Scaloni #continue #Argentina #coach

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Is erythritol bad for you? Study: Sweetener Linked to More Heart Attacks and Strokes

Is erythritol bad for you? Study: Sweetener Linked to More Heart Attacks and Strokes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result