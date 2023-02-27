Lionel Scaloni will continue as Argentina coach until 2026

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
lionel scaloni
Juanjo Martin. efe
lionel scaloni
He led the team to the title at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
lionel scaloni renewed as technical director of the national team Argentinaas confirmed to EFE on Monday by sources from the Association of Argentine Soccer (AFA).
“CONFIRMED: There is @lioscaloni for a while. We continue! ??#ScalonetaModoOn #TodosJuntos”, the highest soccer body also expressed through Twitter.
(Luis Díaz could leave Liverpool by exchange: where would he go?)
(Piqué: they filter the reason why he fell out of love with Shakira and that she hates)
Since the Albiceleste won the Qatar World Cup last December, the renewal of the technician was pending, which in addition to the world cupo led the team to win the America Cup 2021 and the Finalissima 2022.
Argentine media assured that what was stopping the signing was the “instrumentation of a reward that returned to Argentina that Cup that it sought for 36 years,” reported Diario Olé.
And he added: “And in the meeting between Scaloni and Tapia in Paris, finally, that point was ironed out that was not easy to resolve for tax purposes.”
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Scaloni #continue #Argentina #coach
Leave a Reply