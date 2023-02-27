Lionel Scaloni will continue as Argentina coach until 2026

lionel scaloni renewed as technical director of the national team Argentinaas confirmed to EFE on Monday by sources from the Association of Argentine Soccer (AFA).

“CONFIRMED: There is @lioscaloni for a while. We continue! ??#ScalonetaModoOn #TodosJuntos”, the highest soccer body also expressed through Twitter.

Since the Albiceleste won the Qatar World Cup last December, the renewal of the technician was pending, which in addition to the world cupo led the team to win the America Cup 2021 and the Finalissima 2022.

Argentine media assured that what was stopping the signing was the “instrumentation of a reward that returned to Argentina that Cup that it sought for 36 years,” reported Diario Olé.

And he added: “And in the meeting between Scaloni and Tapia in Paris, finally, that point was ironed out that was not easy to resolve for tax purposes.”