Lionel Scaloni’s words still resonate in every corner of the Maracaná. The message multiplies and fills the future of the Argentine team with uncertainty. Feelings are confused after a historic victory against Brazil. The scenario seems complex to understand because Nobody expected that a world champion coach, who has a group that supports his work and who managed to convince everyone that his ways of driving are ideal to achieve the objectives, could question his continuity in office. because he no longer has enough energy just a year after achieving glory in Qatar.

But of course, when you read between the lines of his statements and listen to different protagonists, everything points towards a particular relationship with a specific character who, after the incident at the Lusail stadium on December 18, 2022, became increasingly thick.

After the bomb he dropped at the press conference, Lionel Scaloni left one more sentence after his statements that revolutionized the calm of the Argentine team: ““Everything is fine with Chiqui.” The reference to Claudio Tapia was politically perfect and consistent with the profile of the Argentine coach. The thing is that he couldn’t allow himself to finish blowing up the scene, because he had already received some words of calm from the footballers, that’s why The DT chose to reduce a little the discomfort that he has been experiencing for some time.

The reality is that Scaloni feels that there is internal wear and tear that he does not realize can be modified immediately. That is why he talked about his energy, which he needs to endure some situations and which is necessary to understand some others that seem incredible to him after such an achievement. The first difference with the president of the AFA was noted when renewing the coach’s contract after the World Cup. This caused the negotiations to take longer than necessary, too many delays in offering a response, many conditions in the middle of the negotiations. The world champion coach did not like that at all, who understood that perhaps they were making him pay for his short career as a national team coach and they tried to “lower the price.”

Scaloni’s words were not definitive because he really needs to think about how to move forward. He is tired of various situations that occurred during the year. The coach is not comfortable when he warns that his technical staff must take care of organizational issues that are not within his reach and that when they ask for it they feel that they do not find the appropriate answer. Some evasion and delaying situations generated wear and tear that the coach no longer seems willing to endure. And perhaps each message from Scaloni allows us to decipher part of the scene, like his social media post, in which he appeared with his entire coaching staff and only wrote a single word in capital letters: “Argentina!!!! ”. A video of that moment even generated more concern because of what he said before being photographed: “Let’s take the last photo.”

Everyone was shocked by the bomb that Scaloni dropped, although Some understand that for the DT that was not the intention, but that he sought to expose what he felt to generate an effect. Not specifically planned, perhaps more driven by a feeling of discomfort that he couldn’t tame. The world champion coach cannot understand that at this point in 2023 some issues that were promised and agreed upon after winning the World Cup in Qatar 2022 have not yet been fulfilled.

Is there political undertone in Scaloni’s statements?

Even the requests made to him during this year to participate in countless actions became uncomfortable for the DT. Because there he was taken into account, but he was not so listened to with his requests to organize high-class friendlies for the world champion. What’s more, some versions indicate that an alleged request from Tapia to intercede with the players to agree to take a photo with Sergio Massa, before the ballot, is another straw for Scaloni’s patience. The talk between them would have been in correct terms, but the coach would have been annoyed by the AFA president’s insistent request.

“This news was a shock to us. But things have to be talked about”, the words of Nicolás Otamendi when he left the Maracaná also allowed us to understand how Scaloni’s words about “the difficulty of moving forward” impacted the footballers. And the reaction of the team’s most important players was to let the coach know that he “shouldn’t rush,” that he needs to “cool down” and that everyone “needs it.”

Otamendi, about Scaloni: “We received the information like you. We will try to talk about it and see what is happening. He did not talk to us because there were many boys who had not entered the locker room and we were not all together. Afterwards we will surely have a conversation.” . pic.twitter.com/4pfM9mJeJv — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) November 22, 2023

The coaching staff is aligned with Scaloni, they know perfectly well why the head of the group decided to set off all the alarms. And some privately claim that it was even a public statement to “mark the field.” Because it was the coach who asked to say in the middle of a press conference that he was looking at the world of football that “this team needs a coach who has all the energy possible and who is well.” The request of the fans for him to remain in office, plus the public demonstration of the players so that the process is not completed exposes in some way the president of the AFA to move, definitively, to address a problem that ended up going beyond his control. control.

It is true that versions circulated in which they claimed that Scaloni feels that times of change are coming in the national team and that perhaps this could represent an emotional burden for the coach. But if that were the reason, this was not the time for such a determination because there are no players who are part of that name change plan. In reality, his words sought to mark the distance with the leaders who are close to the Argentine team, he was not pursuing football issues. And from the leadership of the AFA they felt the slap, so much so that they read that this movement exposed them, that is why they waited for the DT to clarify his statements to lower the temperature, but none of that happened.

They will be days of many talks, but now away from the microphones. Scaloni needs to regain calm, he intends to find the energy that was consumed by an intense relationship. What is clear is that by questioning his continuity he sought to be heard and chose the exact moment to spread the makeup that disfigured the AFA and especially Claudio Tapia.

Diego Morini

The Nation (Argentina)

GDA

More Sports news