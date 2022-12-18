There was little left for him World Cup in Germany 2006. Jose Pekerman had concentrated part of the Argentine squad in the convent of Boadilla del Monteon the outskirts of Madrid.

In the early morning of the birthday of Leandro Cufrewhile the defender slept, Lionel Scaloni, today world champion with Argentina, he had no better idea than to spray his hair with massage oil.

Just Cufré, who took care of his hair with the patience and care of a Tibetan monk. Scaloni lived on the lookout for his victims. Scaloni is already 44 years old and has two children, ian and noah.

The smile is not erased, although the responsibilities have grown. He has just completed an internship as head coach of the senior team. Who is this man who left Argentina more than 24 years ago and will be confirmed in office?

that’s how it came

“I come and go, said Cerezo, and he was in prison for three years.” The village humor became a catchphrase and has been with Scaloni for a long time. His native Pujato appears, the country spirit of the Gringo will never disappear. Nor his humor. The jokes were a constant in his career as an indefatigable right midfielder. But he always took care that the character did not take caricatural lines.

“Be careful, I don’t want people to think that I’m in the national team because I’m wearing a bonnet and a clown’s nose, people are going to believe that I’m coming to entertain the group. It’s important that this be understood,” he clarified to LA NACION …, not now, but 12 years ago in an interview. Meticulous, perfectionist, obsessive. Yesterday and today. Two lanes.

In Germany 2006, ultimately his only World Cup, he shared the room in the Herzogenaurach bunker with Carlos Tevez. Without a doubt, it was the funniest piece.

Lionel Scaloni when he was a player for the Argentina national team. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

It was hard to bear Tevez’s musical taste, but even in that Scaloni was the ideal partner for anyone: he accepted the high volume of Piola Vago, Mona Giménez and Nueva Luna. The Gringo’s tolerance was due to the fact that at least they were songs in Spanish. Scaloni is not amused when they sing in another language.

Countryman and countryman still, despite the European decades. On Route 33, in the department of San Lorenzovery close to rosary beadsthere is Pujato.

The ‘gringos’ from the south of Santa Fe are stubborn, brave. “Even though they treat me crazy, I see it as normal. It’s not normal that they gave me the national team, but rather normal that as a football coach I go to train a team. From the moment he proposed it to me (Claudio Tapiapresident of the AFA), I said ‘go ahead’, I accept the challenge.

The magnitude is something else, but after all it is training,” he said in an interview with Infobae. Scaloni graduated as a coach in the Spanish Federation and worked in the minor divisions of Majorca. But in reality, since his youthful days a coach lived in him: obsessive with tactical notes, in his inner circle they say that Scaloni’s notebooks also have his stories. Computer, mate and thermos have been his inseparable traveling companions for years.

Retired from soccer at Atalanta, he physically looks almost like any of the 23 players who were in Russia. Many times he mixed with them in the Bronnitsy complex, in those days of tension with Sampaoli that Scaloni tried to harmonize.

He arrived in Russia through Sampaoli, because since the cycle in Seville that Casilda’s DT had added him to his work team as an analyst of rivals. He emerged at Newell’s in 1995, and just 12 games later he went to Students.

And only two years later he went to Europe. He spent 17 seasons on the Old Continent.

He went through Spain and left a mark, got to know the Premier League and retired at Calcio. At Deportivo La Coruña he is an idol; his shirt, number 12, a revered cloak. In that season that ended with Javier Irureta’s Depor champion, 1999/2000, he played 14 games at the age of 21.

Photo:

He grew, of course, became a symbol and captain. Since that title, the only one in Galician history, 18 championships have passed and only Valencia (2001/02 and 2003/04) and Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid (2013/14) were able to sneak into the rocky hegemony of Real and Barcelona.

As happens to Aimar and Placente, José Pekerman is engraved on their skin. World Champion Under 20 in Malaysia 97scored two goals on the way to the title: in the debut against Hungary and another very special one Brazilin the quarterfinals.

Almost a decade later, Pekerman took him to the World Cup in Germany. With the No. 13 on his back, he only played one game, against Mexico, in the round of 16, the day of the great goal of Maximilian Rodriguez in the extension

In short, he played few games for the national team. only seven; he debuted with Marcelo Bielsa in a friendly with Libya. And he rarely started. Only four. But one of them was very special: on August 17, 2005, in Budapest… Messi’s debut.

Relationship with Messi

“I with Lio messi I talk a lot, he’s a kid who needs to be talked to. He is a great player, a great kid. How old is he? 18, 19 years old?… He can’t mature before the others. I experienced the situation that he is going through, although with an impact 80,000 times less of course. You have to give him peace of mind. That’s what he needs. He knows that he has a great responsibility on his shoulders; He knows that everyone asks for it and he wants to respond to the people and his colleagues, but maybe the pressure they are putting on him is too much. It’s obvious that the press puts him up there, but you have to think about him a bit and that’s why we talk to him and tell him that it’s definitely a game. That’s why he has to have fun on the field, nothing more”. Scaloni’s word. Now? No, in 2006. All contact with the present is purely coincidental. They have a close relationship.

“We are falling far behind, but the best thing is that there is raw material.” This phrase is also from Scaloni, but current. Don’t be fooled His outgoing profile is hidden when he starts discussing the game.

“I could never have fun on a court. Yes, Messi, Román or Aimar. The guy who is used to doing the darkest work is difficult to have fun,” he assumes. He is not tied to tactical systems, convinced that the difference is made by the interpreters. From the purest Bielsista manual, he wants his team to always attack and recover high to drown out the rival. He hates unproductive possession. He confesses that his time at Lazio for five seasons made him a more complete footballer. His companions were Simone Inzaghi, Muslera, Klose, Pandev, the French Cissé…

He always slept little, he is not a phenomenon tied to new responsibilities. The same thing happened when his father, Ángel, directed it at the Matienzo de Pujato club.

He was always convinced of what he wanted to do: last August against Russia, in the final of the L’Alcúdia tournament, and since September 7, when he made his major league debut against Guatemala.

Until very recently he lived in Mallorca with his wife, Elisa, and the children, but he moved to Argentina. Electric, intense, some time ago he did not hide his happiness through the corridors of the hotel in the small Valencian community of Almussafes, where the Under 20s were staying. He just wants to be careful, neat, but the joker does not rest, the spark is safe from any challenge. How are you when you have a bad day? LA NACION asked him a few years ago.

-Me, if I fall, I don’t show it. They will never see me sad.

Today he enjoys the world title.

