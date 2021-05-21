After the agreement was reached to suspend Argentine soccer due to the number of Covid-19 cases and the return to Phase 1, Lionel Scaloni spoke on the program “At noon it is spoken like this“, just 23 days before the start of the Copa América, the coach of the National Team analyzed how the team arrives at the competition.

Faced with the pressure and the desire that the Argentines carry to win a title and more with Lionel Messi still on the court, the coach said: “I am the coach of one of the most important national teams in the world and we need to be protagonists and show that we want to play well and win. But promise, it seems to me that it does not correspond“.

In addition, at the critical moment that is being lived within the country and that the news is changing day by day depending on the number of infections, Scaloni affirmed that they are attentive about what may happen, although for now everything is normal and that they are following Everything closely, since there are trips involved, referring to the qualifiers, where Argentina will face Chile in Santiago del Estero and then should travel to Colombia.

Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni before a match in the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: EFE / Marcelo Endelli PISCINA

Regarding this string of parties that are approaching and referring to the coronavirus, he assured: “Today everything goes to the background, but If you have to plan a game, it is not the best situation because we have not played for a long time“.

Although the local players who will be added to the 30 summoned have not yet been announced, the DT specifically referred to two foreign players of which one was left out and the other returned to the call: Paulo Dybala and the Kun Aguero.

The list of 30 summoned who play abroad for the first two games of the Qualifiers.

On Jewel, who is currently at Juventus, said: “It is always in our consideration, but faced with a competition that we have to face, we need players to be here soon and he has had a difficult and irregular season. But it does not mean that he may be with us in the future ”.

While, about Kun, who returned to the squad list, he said: “I spoke when he returned from injury and is a player we trust. The numbers say you have to trust and from what the doctors say, It is in full condition and it is surely one more weapon that we can have“.