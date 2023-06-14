The Argentine National Team puts first again on a new FIFA Date but this time it is their turn to play matches in Asia against Australia and Indonesia. In the training sessions prior to these matches, each one of the players of the albiceleste team is experiencing spectacular moments due to the excitement that the Chinese fans are going through and all the surprises that this generates due to the enormous distance with the South American country. In the midst of these situations, Lionel Scaloni spoke at a press conference and told a lot about the present of his team.
In a contact with the media that was marked by the long translation necessary for the local media, Scaloni began by analyzing Australia, who was a rival in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup, and commented: “It’s an interesting match, nice to play and against a very good rival”. It should be noted that the oceanic team started a new cycle and will have many players who were not in the World Cup but despite this, the coach continues to have great respect for this rival who made it difficult in Qatar. While he assured that he has not confirmed the team and remarked that this is due to the large number of hours of travel that the players went through to reach China.
A question they asked him was about the “renewal” of the squad for a new World Cup cycle, which has a Copa América in the middle, and the coach was lively and convinced of his words when he said: “We have a good player base to continue for a long time. The idea is always to call the best.” Making it clear that the squad that will begin this process for the 2026 World Cup is present in Asian lands. He further added: “Since we arrived, the calls were always thinking about what the team needed. We managed to give it play.”
Then he was consulted about the arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami of the MLS in what is supposed to be a league of a better hierarchy than Ligue 1 in France and said: “I think Messi is going to be happy playing football, I hope he feels good in Miami.” Later, he commented on the interview given by the best player in the world where he said “I don’t know what will happen but I don’t think I will participate in the next World Cup” and the Argentine coach made these words important by saying: “The World Cup is so far away that it doesn’t make sense to think about it. As time goes by, we’ll see if he wants to and if he feels good.”
Regarding the closing of this attention to the media of the world champion coach, he stressed the importance of the Argentine National Team and that it has to compete for all the titles it has in the short term: “The memory of the World Cup is indelible, it is the greatest joy of our lives. But the Argentine National Team must look forward and continue competing.”
A new process is beginning for the Argentine National Team for the 2024 Copa América and, of course, the defense of the world title that will take place in the 2026 World Cup that will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
