If it must be admitted, it is admitted and there is no problem: I was one of the millions who doubted the choice of Lionel Scaloni as coach of the Argentine team, once Claudio Tapia made him official at the head of the senior team of the “Albiceleste”.
It was not due to his ability or inability to develop as a technical director, the unknown was around the choice of “Chiqui” taking into account that it is a coveted position for any coach, and having selected him without any previous merit was a bet extremely risky and unreliable, with Friday’s newspaper.
With Monday’s newspaper, we have to take off our hats with the one born in Pujato: I think that not even Tapia imagined that DT was going to become American champion, beating Brazil in his homeland in the final; winner of the Finalissima, beating current European champion Italy; and now one step away from being world champion in Qatar 2022with reigning champions France waiting just around the corner.
Scaloni was in charge of renewing the squad, he was in charge of surrounding Lionel Messi in the best way both on and off the field, he was in charge of giving the team a new identity, he was in charge of giving space to boys who had not previously had the opportunity. He took care of everything.
The results rule, of course, but that a team defends you so much shows you clearly the group leadership that Scaloni has and that the message that comes down is clear and concrete.
He always kept calm, receiving criticism from the press and personalities such as Diego Maradona for his inexperience: first as an interim to replace Jorge Sampaoli following the failure in Russia; six months later confirmed in the position of absolute coach, Scaloni worked in silence, with discretion and optimism, and the results are in sight. Now we go for the most important, to be remembered for a lifetime.
