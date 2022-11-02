Giovani Lo Celso’s injury keeps all Argentines worried. The official results published by Villarreal from their new studies are awaited, but there are many chances that they will miss the World Cup.
Lionel Scaloni arrived in Argentina and the first question was about the player who was one of the regulars in the starting team. “These are things that can happen. Unfortunately it could happen since they play many games. We wait for news to see what decision we make”, he declared in dialogue with ESPN.
“The first thing I told him, and I tell everyone, is that the player’s health comes first.. We are not going to take any risk that is not a normal risk. Anything that involves taking an unnecessary risk, especially for the player’s health, I’m not going to do. The team comes first, I have no doubt about that. And then we think about the individual, “he added to remove any doubts.
Regarding the call, he confirmed that he will give it on November 14 at the deadline and that he will speculate until the last moment about the status of the players who are currently injured.
