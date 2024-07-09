The Euro Cup and Copa América are once again being played simultaneously, as was the case in 2021, and this has led to all kinds of comparisons regarding the organisation and level of both tournaments.

According to the criteria of

One of the most critical on the subject is the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé, who will try to qualify for the Euro final against Spain on Tuesday. The attacker, recently signed by Real Madrid, launched a few days ago a dig at the level of the Cup.

“I think the Euros are a tougher competition than the World Cup. It is very, very difficult from the group stage onwards. It is a competition that we have not won for 24 years and that is huge, but we are not putting any extra pressure on ourselves,” said Mbappé, who, before the World Cup in Qatar, had said that South American football was more backward.

Kylian Mbappé Photo:EFE Share

France lost that final against Argentina on penalty kicks. And the coach of the world champion team referred to the subject when asked about it, without mentioning Mbappé.

“I don’t think one competition is more difficult than another. Important teams have reached the semi-finals of the Euro Cup, teams that we have faced in the World Cup and we have done well, but that doesn’t mean that we can go to the Euro Cup and win it,” said Scaloni before the semi-final of the Copa América, in which his team will face Canada.

Scaloni calls for inviting European teams to the Copa America

Lionel Scaloni Photo:Juanjo Martin. Efe Share

Scaloni launched a revolutionary idea, so that there is a better measurement: “I would like to see a European team invited to the Copa America, so that they could see what it’s like to play here, and I would also like to see the opposite happen, that a South American team could compete in the Euros. That would be a World Cup, haha,” he asked.

Scaloni was pressed on the subject and he once again gave his opinion. The reality is that one thing cannot be more important than another when the best are not there. I mean, if we add up the world titles with those who are not in the Euro Cup, the South American ones who are not there, I don’t know how many they add up to, Brazil has five, there are ten in total. So, well, it is obvious that there are no powers, Colombia is a power at a football level, Ecuador is doing very well, Paraguay every time it goes to the World Cup it makes things difficult for everyone, but these are opinions and they must be respected,” he concluded.

SPORTS

More Sports News