Lionel Scaloni presented to the media after qualifying as leader of the Argentine National Team after the 2-0 victory against Poland in which the albiceleste team showed its best version in this World Cup so far. Later, before the media, in the mandatory FIFA press conference, he left some interesting phrases regarding the future of the Albiceleste team in the World Cup.
“We don’t have time to rest. We are the first in the group and we have to play in a very short time.” That was one of the most important phrases that the Argentine coach commented when he was asked about the round of 16 match against Australia next Saturday.
He was also satisfied with what was done on the field of play by the Argentine team in the matches against Mexico and Poland. He especially what he did in today’s meeting. He stressed that all the matches in the world cups are difficult and that all rivals deserve respect because they earned it by being in a World Cup.
A reassuring message that the coach gave about Ángel di María’s situation was: “Di María felt that his quadriceps became hard and we prefer to take it out so as not to risk. He is an important player for us.”
