Information about the physical state of Rodrigo de Paul and Angel Di Maria have bothered the selector of Argentina, Lionel Scalonibefore the match against the Netherlands this Friday, in the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022.

Although the albiceleste team trained for only fifteen minutes behind open doors, after the session it was revealed that the midfielder De Paul suffered a muscular problem that could keep him out of the game against Netherlands.

Scaloni indicated that the player of the Atletico Madrid and Ángel Di María, injured after the match against Poland, in the group stage, are fine.

“De Paul, trained and was part of the training but I dare not say if he is there or not a day before the game. On the other hand, from what comes out in the press it is difficult to handle. But what we are clear about is that the player who goes out onto the field has to be in good shape”, said the South American coach.

“On Wednesday we trained behind closed doors. I don’t know how they know this. In principle they are fine, we are going to see the training to define the line-up. I don’t know where this information comes from. I don’t know if we play for Argentina or the Netherlands. The training It was behind closed doors and we are not interested in things turning out,” he added.

“You don’t have to filter what happens. It has happened several times. Half of the questions are about this and the important thing is the game and not who is playing. We are going to give it our all, with or without them. But if the training is behind closed doors, you don’t have to know anything,” he insisted.

“I am not angry, but if a player does not train, I do not know what is the need to report it instantly. I don’t understand the need to create an alarm. I’m not interested in that and the rival is aware of this,” added Scaloni.

The Argentina coach stressed that De Paul “did half of the training as half of the team.”

“We are going to evaluate the situation and both he and Angel Di María or whoever comes out will have to do it in the best way. Why do they say that Di María did the training like the rest? It’s the same, it was half. It’s a important player,” he added.

“We are used to rivals always suggesting something different. There are always variants and changes within the game. There may be some, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself,” said Scaloni about his eleven.

For now, an outcome in the penalty shootout is not considered: “They practiced the penalties on Wednesday, they always do it. But when you do it on the day of the game it is a box of surprises. We hope to resolve it beforehand. But we are fine. I cannot raise a game thinking about the penalty shooters. When the game is at stake and what is missing will be seen. The decision must be made at the moment it must be made”.

Scaloni believes that the eight World Cup quarterfinalists have options. “Anyone can play the final, I have no doubts. They are one step away from playing all seven games and anyone has made merits. The line is very fine and everything is very even,” he said.

Scaloni, the youngest coach in the World Cup, is measured with the oldest, Van Gaal.

“He’s right in what he says. Football has changed. Everyone has to attack and defend and the Netherlands is a balanced team. That’s the summary of football today. Years ago you thought of players to attack and others to defend, but Now it’s something else,” he said.

Scaloni affirmed that the game against the Netherlands “is important as the one against Australia, Poland and Mexico. The next game is always the important one, regardless of how big it is.”

On how to overcome the Netherlands team, which Ecuador was able to tie, he commented: “We can look and see what Ecuador did well, but we don’t have the same players as them. With nuances, we can see how to hurt them , although we have other players”.

