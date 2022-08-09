Lionel Scaloni exceeded all expectations as coach of the Argentine national team. He earned a place in the hearts of all the fans, he was champion of the Copa América and managed to get the Albiceleste to the World Cup in Qatar with a well-established squad.
The relationship with the players is excellent, everyone speaks well of him and he showed that his election was a complete success. There is expectation to generate a long-term project and now the DT gave details of how was your first talk with Lionel Messi.
“When we stay permanently, decides to return, that he was available and that if we summoned him, he would come. It was all very natural. He shows love for playing with the National Team in the same way that they see him on the field. All that, that desire to win for him, is for everything he shows, “he declared in dialogue with ESPN.
Scaloni is preparing in the best way for the World Cup and will seek to achieve maximum glory in Qatar. Lionel Messi will try to achieve the only dream that remains pending in his career as a footballer And there’s a better chance he can do it with a coach he cares about and with a group that will give their lives to make it happen.
related links
More news from the Argentine team
More World Cup news
More news from Lionel Messi
#Lionel #Scaloni #gave #details #talk #Lionel #Messi #Argentine #team
Leave a Reply