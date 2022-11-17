Lionel Scaloni turned on the alarms of the Argentine team at the press conference and confirmed that there may be changes in the list for the World Cup.
“We have some little problems, we have days to decide the subject of the list. We can change, hopefully not, but there is the possibility. I am not saying that they are going to leave the list either. There are several who have been left out of the call today because they were not fit to play or there was a risk,” he declared after the win against the United Arab Emirates.
We review below the players who could be left out.
Nicolás González has been suffering from muscular problems for several months and has not been able to find regularity throughout the season. He suffered a lot with Fiorentina and he is not at 100%. For the coaching staff, he is an important player because he can provide variations, but his physique is betraying him.
Marcos Acuña went from being a starter in today’s friendly to having a chance of being left out of the list. He has been dragging groin pain and would not have finished 100% physically. He would be a very sensitive casualty.
Due to his importance in the team and his background, he is the most difficult to get off the list, but he appears among those who have physical problems. Another one that ended the season badly and worries.
related links
More news from Argentina
More World Cup news
#Lionel #Scaloni #list #players #leave #World #Cup
Leave a Reply