LAST MOMENT ‼️ In the #Argentine Selection They do NOT see Nicolás González in optimal physical condition and could be disaffected from the list.

📝 It is worth mentioning that there is time to make a change in the list due to INJURY OR ILLNESS up to 24 hours before the game against #Arabia. pic.twitter.com/LVjQiDBAb8

—RENZO PANTICH (@RenzoMPantich) November 16, 2022