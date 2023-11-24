On Date 6 of the South American Qualifiers, Argentina achieved a historic 1-0 victory against Brazil at the Maracaná Stadium with a goal from Nicolás Otamendi and thus ended a streak of 64 games without losing at home in the classifications towards the cups of the world but all this was put aside after Lionel Scaloni’s press conference where the world champion coach in Qatar 2022 questioned his continuity by saying: “It’s time to stop the ball and start thinking. I have many things to think about at this time. These players have given me a lot. They have given us a lot. “I need to think a lot about what I’m going to do.”
Other news about the Argentine National Team:
After this statement, all the Albiceleste media focused and began to speculate about the possible reasons for this message from the coach by mentioning different possibilities that took Scaloni from political situations to fatigue due to the demands demanded by the Argentine National Team that, today , is the best in the world and with a long distance above the rest. The main rumor that is mentioned, and there is nothing official about this, is that the coach has an unrecoverable relationship with Claudio Tapia, the president of the AFA.
This situation was at the center of the news and different versions began to circulate but according to journalists Hernán Castillo and Leo Paradizo they assure that the coach will continue in his position until the Copa América 2024 at the latest, so they leave the chance that he could leave his position before the start of the tournament that will be held in the United States from June 20 to July 14. There will be a lot of news regarding this situation in the coming days as the draw for the continental tournament approaches, which will take place on December 7.
It should be noted that the coach has the full support of the fans of the Argentine National Team who have expressed themselves on social networks asking him to reconsider his position and stay in the position.
#Lionel #Scaloni #continue #Argentine #National #Team #Copa #América