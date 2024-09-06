Argentina ran over him Chili on matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The champion of America’s Cup He had no mercy on a defenseless rival and consolidated his lead in the standings.

Not only did he score, the football of Argentina continues to inspire its fans. They have a fluid game, with quick transitions, long ball possessions and very inspired forwards. Without Lionel Messi and without Angel Di Maria they shone at the Monumental de Núñez.

Colombia vs. Argentina

The challenge will be more difficult for the next date of the long road to the World Cup of the United States, Mexico and Canada, they face an old acquaintance, the Colombian national team, the same rival who made him go through oil in the Copa América final.

Colombia and Argentina They meet again after almost two months since that duel for the continental title, in which the Albiceleste was crowned champion of the tournament. It is not a rematch, but it does have a special spice due to the recent duels.

The game, for the 8th round of the qualifiers, is scheduled for next Tuesday at 3:30 in the afternoon, under the merciless sun of the city of Barranquillaa condition that does not have the Argentines at all happy, as they arrive at the match with 24 more hours of rest.

Scaloni complains about the time of the game against Colombia

After the victory against Chile, Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s coach spoke at a press conference about the upcoming match against Colombia and expressed his displeasure at the time at which it is scheduled.

“Now we’re going to a place (Barranquilla) where it’s very hot and we’re playing at a time that we shouldn’t, but they decided that. They’re a very tough opponent and we’ll try to get a good result,” said the world champion.

“We will do our best to achieve a good result, as Colombia is a great team,” said the Argentine coach about his rival in the next round.

It’s not just the weather and conditions that worry Scaloni, the physical problems of Alexis Mac Allister and Nicolas Gonzalez They will make him think in the coming days. “We still don’t know how Nico and Alexis are. They left because they had discomfort, we’ll see if they can play against Colombia.”

The Copa America champion added: “Against Colombia we thought about putting out the best team, without thinking about those who are carrying yellow cards.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS