With videoAmerican singer Lionel Richie (73) has revealed in an interview with the BBC which striking joke he always makes with his good friend King Charles. The artist will be at the coronation of the monarch on Saturday and will also perform for him on Sunday.

“I’m from Alabama, he’s from the royal family,” Richie sketched on Friday the contrast in their backgrounds, which makes their friendship extra special. “The idea that we’re friends, other than just people saying ‘hello, how are you?’ say seems unusual. But when we met, I discovered something about him: we have the same kind of heart.”

The two want to use their fortunate position to give something back to society, according to the singer. “Believe it or not, we are the same age,” he said. Richie is 73 years old, Charles 74. ,,I don’t believe that, I’ll check that later”, laughed presenter Kirsty Young. See also Bolsonaro sanctions 2023 LDO with vetoes

King Charles and Lionel Richie last Wednesday. © Reuters



,,We have a joke that we make among ourselves”, revealed Lionel. “He always says, ‘Lionel, how come you look the way you look, and I look the way I look?’ Then I say: ‘if you come to Hollywood, I can help you,'” the singer grinned, referring to the cosmetic industry in America, which he apparently enjoys using himself. “I’ll make a documentary about that, if Charles is going to do that,” the presenter promised.

Lionel Richie and Charles have known each other for years, initially through mutual friends. Richie is an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, a charity founded by Charles in 1976 to help young people find a job or study. The singer is very much looking forward to his performance for his friend on Sunday evening, when Katy Perry and Take That, among others, also sing.

Follow all developments surrounding the coronation in our live blog and read all articles in our dossier. See also Tax authorities say they will analyze other jewelry sent to Bolsonaro

Lionel Richie arrives at Westminster Abbey in London for the coronation on Saturday. ©Getty Images



Keep an eye on this site for the latest episodes of our podcast ‘Van Oranje’, a series about the most remarkable Oranjes from the rich history of our royal family. Listen to it via our site, or subscribe via Spotify or itunes so as not to miss an episode.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about the Royal House here: