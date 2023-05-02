uS-pop star Lionel Richie is among the celebrities to accept one of the coveted invitations to Britain’s King Charles III’s coronation. got hold of. As Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, the 73-year-old will attend the ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday. A day later, Richie appears alongside other stars at a coronation concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Richie has been an ambassador for Charles’s charity, Prince’s Trust, which cares for youth and young people in need since 2019. The four-time Grammy Award winner has sold more than 125 million albums in his career.

The full guest list for the coronation celebrations on May 6 has not yet been released. However, according to the excerpt released on Monday, British Vogue editor, Stereophonics lead singer Kelly Jones, and host Jay Blades, known for his TV show The Repair Shop, are also among the guests.

According to reports, Charles III. compiled his guest list “meritocratically and not aristocratically” – the guests were therefore selected more according to their merits than their descent. Instead of 8000 guests as at the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953, only around 2000 guests at the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey participate.