While his future is defined for the next season and with the versions that link him again to FC Barcelona in Spain more present than ever, the public of PSG of France whistled again to Lionel Messi, in the preview of the duel against Olympique de Lyon, for Ligue 1, which ended in defeat.
Knowing that it is very likely that the world soccer star, champion with the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will not continue with the French team, despite the fact that the Parisian leadership made a formal offer to renew their relationship until June 2024, Messi wants to know what the sports project of the Blaugrana institution isafter the inappropriate farewell for the size of his figure in 2021.
After the elimination in the Champions League last against Real Madrid, he was pointed out as one of the top managers, and the same thing happened now, after the farewell against Bayern Munich.
They also accuse him of going directly to the locker room instead of staying on the pitch to greet the ultras after the match against Rennes, unlike the rest of his teammates, who did stay there on the field.
That is why, taking into account the sporting and social aspects, Lionel Messi would not look favorably on continuing on the squad that has other figures such as Kylian Mbappé, the greatest idol and reference that fans have, Neymar Junior, Marquinhos and Verratti. , among others. Next, we will review his numbers since he landed in Paris.
|
YEAR
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
2022-23
|
24
|
13
|
13
|
2021-22
|
26
|
6
|
14
|
YEAR
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
2022-23
|
7
|
4
|
0
|
2021-22
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
YEAR
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
2022
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
YEAR
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
2021-22
|
1
|
0
|
0
#Lionel #Messis #statistics #Paris #Saint #Germain #France #deserve #boos
Leave a Reply