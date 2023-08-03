Lionel Messi’s revolution in the United States has no brakes. After the presentation, which for many was lackluster, the Argentine finally put on the pink shirt and began to show why he is the best player in the world.
It is necessary to remember that Inter Miami had an uncontrolled streak of 10 games without victory and many skeptics wondered if the participation of the world star was going to be able to reverse this gloomy scenario.
Well, the doubts took very little to dissipate. In the debut, against Cruz Azul for the Leagues Cup, Messi came on from the bench and in injury time gave his team the victory, with a free kick that was already a trademark.
In the second game, again for the group stage of the Leagues Cup, Messi scored a double against Atlanta United, to the delight of Inter fans, who were beginning to understand that the revolution was real.
With the classification in their pocket, those from Florida faced the first direct elimination match, against Orlando, the city’s classic. And once again, Messi and company were left with the victory, by 3 to 1, with another double from the Argentine.
How many goals has Lionel Messi scored with Inter Miami?
In 5 games played, Lionel Messi has already scored 5 goals with the Inter Miami shirt.
How many assists has Lionel Messi distributed with Inter Miami?
So far, Lionel Messi has delivered an assist.
|
COMPETENCE
|
MATCHES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
LEAGUE CUP
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
MLS
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
US OPEN
|
–
|
–
|
–
