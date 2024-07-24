The Argentine national team made its debut in the Olympic Games in view of Morocco this Wednesday and the match turned out to be longer than expected.
The Moroccan team dominated the match, managing to win 2-0 with a double from Soufiane Rahimi, For its part, Giuliano Simeone was the Argentine player who managed to score with 20 minutes left in the match. The referee of the match, Glenn Nyberg added 15 extra minutes once the regulation time was up and that was where Christian Medina He scored the last-gasp equaliser and, as a result, sparked controversy.
Moroccan fans invaded the pitch and threw objects at the Argentine players, who quickly fled to the locker room. The match was suspended until the entire crowd had left the stadium, and the referee, after an hour, decided to announce on the pitch that Argentina’s goal would be disallowed and three more minutes would be played.
The captain of Argentina’s senior team is a faithful follower of the Albiceleste in all its competitions and did not miss the opportunity to express himself on this situation. Lionel Messi published a black image via Instagram stories with the text “unusual.”
Despite being a simple word, the voice of the best player in the world has a lot of impact on the environment and was undoubtedly a reference to what happened in the match between Argentina and Morocco.
