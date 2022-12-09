Argentina got the ticket to the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 after having defeated the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties after having tied 2-2 in regulation time. Lionel Messi played a great game scoring a goal (penalty) for the albiceleste team but he received constant blows from the Dutch defenders every time he had the ball at his feet. On several occasions, the Argentine captain was seen talking to the referee of the match, the Spanish Antonio Mateu Lahoz, whom he knows well from his years at Barcelona.
Once the classification was completed and with calmer spirits, the number ten of the Argentine National Team addressed the media and was asked about the performance of the match judge and declared: “FIFA cannot put a referee like that for this match. It is not up to scratch. No.You got the worst referee in the Cup.” A very strong statement and even more so coming from a world figure like Messi.
In addition, taking this situation into account, the Argentine reference lowered the tone of his words a bit, saying that you cannot be honest because FIFA can sanction you for this type of comment.
He also assured that in the previous one, the Argentine squad was not very comfortable with their appointment because “they knew who it was” and all the related past, especially Lionel Messi. He added that all the split balls (50/50 fouls) went to them and that it clearly influenced the result.
Antonio’s party Mateu Lahoz was controversial since from the beginning he had the intention of being the protagonist of the game and interfering with its dynamics. While he was known to be a referee prone to handing out yellow cards, he was seen eager for cards as he handed out bookings to both substitute benches for complaints.
We will see how the situation continues regarding the refereeing of the Spanish in this World Cup since it is the first major complaint regarding this issue in the entire tournament. Undoubtedly, FIFA will evaluate the performance of Antonio Mateu Lahoz and will make a decision about his future in the World Cup.
Despite this, Argentina is in the semifinals and will face Croatia next Tuesday, December 13.
