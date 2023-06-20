Lionel Messi’s decision to switch European soccer to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami shocked the soccer world.
The all-time great refused to succumb to the charm of Saudi Arabia, instead opting to continue his career in the United States after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Messi has the ability to dominate at the highest level and for many it is a shame to see him leave Europe in favor of MLS.
However, Messi’s arrival is the biggest blow to American soccer and he is set to join Eastern Conference side Inter Miami, who are in terrible shape and desperately need Messi’s magic to reignite their campaign. However, it is not yet clear when he will officially join the club.
The player’s decision to trade Paris for Miami was certainly a surprise considering the huge offer he received from Al-Hilal, but his reported salary with the MLS club certainly won’t leave him shy.
This is how Messi’s salary with Inter Miami compares to that of his new teammates.
How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami?
Messi could have earned a whopping salary of $440m (£344m) had he decided to join 18-time Saudi Pro League winners Al-Hilal this summer, but the 2022 World Cup winner opted to bring his talents to a more familiar place. surroundings.
Messi owns a property in Miami and his family are regular visitors to The Magic City.
Though life at Inter Miami may not be as lavish as your South Florida vacation (the club boasts the lowest average attendance in MLS with the club’s PNK Stadium seating just 19,100), according to reports , Messi will receive a large salary. of $54 million (£43 million).
Such a figure means he will comfortably emerge as the highest-paid player in MLS. Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri’s salary was the highest ever at $8,153,000.
How does Lionel Messi’s salary compare to his Inter Miami teammates?
Next, we will review how much each of the companions that Lionel Andrés Messi will have earns.
|
PLAYER
|
POSITION
|
BASE SALARY
|
LIONEL MESSI
|
FORWARD
|
$54,000,000
|
JOSEPH MARTINEZ
|
FORWARD
|
$4,000,000
|
RODOLFO PIZARRO
|
STEERING WHEEL
|
$3,050,000
|
deandre yedlin
|
ADVOCATE
|
$825,000
|
JEAN MOTA
|
STEERING WHEEL
|
$750,000
|
GREGORE
|
STEERING WHEEL
|
$725,000
|
JEAN CORENTINE
|
FORWARD
|
$720,000
|
SERGII KRYVTSOV
|
ADVOCATE
|
$555,500
|
LEONARDO CAMPANA
|
FORWARD
|
$550,000
|
NICK MARSMAN
|
GOALKEEPER
|
$474,996
|
NICOLAS STEFANELLI
|
FORWARD
|
$400,000
|
KAMAL MILLER
|
ADVOCATE
|
$375,000
|
FRANCO NEGRI
|
ADVOCATE
|
$225,000
|
ROBERT TAYLOR
|
FORWARD
|
$276,000
|
dixon brook
|
STEERING WHEEL
|
$250,000
|
VICTOR ULLOA
|
STEERING WHEEL
|
$250,000
Questions have been raised about how Inter Miami has been able to finance the move of the greatest soccer player of all time given MLS’s strict salary caps and all. In addition, the Herons have already filled all three of their ‘Designated Player’ (DP) spots. The salaries of these three players can exceed the league’s salary cap.
Gregore ($725,000 base salary), Rodolfo Pizarro ($3,050,000) and Leonardo Campana ($550,000) are the club’s DPs for 2023. However, Inter Miami can move one of these players out of designation to a regular roster spot to make space. for messi This will probably be the one who wins the least of the three, Gregore.
Messi’s reported salary of $54 million far surpasses the club’s current highest-payer Josef Martinez, who will bring home a $4,000,000 base salary by 2023. The 30-year-old has scored the 11th-most goals in the league. MLS history, becoming the first player to win All-Star, League and MLS Cup MVP honors in the same season (2017 with Atlanta United).
Martinez is one of two current players whose base salary is over $1,000,000. The other is the aforementioned Pizarro; a creative midfielder who has 37 caps for Mexico.
