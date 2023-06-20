The all-time great refused to succumb to the charm of Saudi Arabia, instead opting to continue his career in the United States after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Messi has the ability to dominate at the highest level and for many it is a shame to see him leave Europe in favor of MLS.

The player’s decision to trade Paris for Miami was certainly a surprise considering the huge offer he received from Al-Hilal, but his reported salary with the MLS club certainly won’t leave him shy.

This is how Messi’s salary with Inter Miami compares to that of his new teammates.

Messi owns a property in Miami and his family are regular visitors to The Magic City. Though life at Inter Miami may not be as lavish as your South Florida vacation (the club boasts the lowest average attendance in MLS with the club's PNK Stadium seating just 19,100), according to reports , Messi will receive a large salary. of $54 million (£43 million). Such a figure means he will comfortably emerge as the highest-paid player in MLS. Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri's salary was the highest ever at $8,153,000.

Messi’s reported salary of $54 million far surpasses the club’s current highest-payer Josef Martinez, who will bring home a $4,000,000 base salary by 2023. The 30-year-old has scored the 11th-most goals in the league. MLS history, becoming the first player to win All-Star, League and MLS Cup MVP honors in the same season (2017 with Atlanta United).

Martinez is one of two current players whose base salary is over $1,000,000. The other is the aforementioned Pizarro; a creative midfielder who has 37 caps for Mexico.