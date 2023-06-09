Many soccer fans have spent much of the last decade hypothesizing where Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might end up with their careers.
Would they ever play together? Would Ronaldo return to Manchester United and he would retire in England? Would Messi stay at Barcelona forever?
With Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and Messi at Inter Miami in the United States, both play outside of Europe, in leagues considered less competitive and with little hope of meeting anytime soon.
However, one thing they have always had in common is their hefty salaries. Here is the comparison between the salaries of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at Al-Nassr and Inter Miami, respectively.
Messi’s decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season was hardly surprising. The two-year experiment had its moments, but it didn’t bear the hoped-for fruit: a Champions League trophy.
The Argentine has admitted that he wanted to return to Barça, but the scars from his departure in 2021 from the Camp Nou and the lack of guarantees about his arrival led him to opt for MLS side Inter Miami. There was also a lucrative offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.
Messi was reportedly offered a €400m salary to join Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, but has instead opted for a comparatively small €43m salary at Inter Miami. That will be his salary at the club, although the offer is believed to include complex endorsement deals with brands like Apple and Adidas that will see Messi earn well over €50m a year for his signing.
It’s no secret that Saudi Arabia is where all the really dumb money is now. For a brief time it was Major League Soccer, before China became a brief powerhouse, but right now Saudi Arabia is the place where stars like Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante collect one last big salary. .
Messi may have bested Ronaldo at the World Cup, but the Portuguese striker now has bragging rights, if anyone cares. The former striker for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus currently earns 200 million euros per season at Al-Nassr.
To give us an idea, at Manchester United he earned 23 million euros a year before signing for Real Madrid, and at Juventus he earned 30 million.
The numbers are downright ridiculous and it’s no surprise that Benzema and Kante join him in the Saudi Pro League. Before anyone thinks Messi has won some kind of moral victory by not going to Saudi Arabia, keep in mind that he is the country’s ambassador and he receives generous compensation for it.
As for what they both actually earn each year, the numbers are unattainable, given that they have endless endorsement deals and other sources of income. As for salaries, Ronaldo will earn just over four times more than Messi the next time they both take the field.
