As a fan of FC Barcelona you can find out about the surprising whereabouts from Lionel Messi not really happy. The Argentine has in his goal-Interview club president Josep Bartomeu not only accused of breaking his word, but also of a missing plan.
Messi, who still wants to play for every title at the age of 33, said that you can’t see a long-term project at the club and that he actually wants to give way to new players with his departure. Now, however, the best footballer on the planet must waste another year at a club that shows no signs of recovery anytime soon.
In the recently published interview, it becomes clear that Bartomeu’s decisions currently only serve to survive the next day. The alleged breach of word, the hard and uncompromising reaction to the change request of the best player in the club’s history, none of this can be combined with long-term standing and sporting success. Messi put an end to the drama faster than expected, but nobody can really muster up euphoria before the new season.
How should you feel when your figurehead cannot stand behind the club and now publicly see the club boss as a liar and useless? How should a change proceed, the center of which does not even belong to it?
It is hard to imagine that the upcoming FC Barcelona season will be successful. Messi has made it clear that he is suffering from the current situation. The circumstances that led to the rethinking only make the situation worse. It is unthinkable to remain after the end of the contract in summer 2021.
